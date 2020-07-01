For the first time in his career, Draymond green not going to participate in playoffs. The player of Golden State Warriors He is on vacation, but he keeps an eye on the competition and has a clear favorite to win in Orlando:

« I think thinking about how the season was going, the favorites were Los Angeles Clippers with the defensive system and players like Kawhi, Paul George or Marcus Morris. However, with the bubble, in Orlando, I think that the favorites to win are Los Angeles Lakers. The reason is that they have LeBron and they can adapt the systems. That gives them an advantage. «