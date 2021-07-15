Los Angeles Lakers evaluate different proposals for Kyle Kuzma

The eaves of Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma, He is one of the most obvious talents on Frank Vogel’s roster, but his performance has not lived up to the demands that were asked of him in an atypical year and without the presence of the Los Angeles stars for several months due to injury.

Without Anthony Davis or LeBron James, the step forward of the young American forward has not arrived and at Staples Center they value the possible departure of an asset so valuable that it could give him a more interesting player in exchange. At the moment, there are no offers of equipment, but several franchises could be interested in the signing of Kyle Kuzma in a few weeks.