Los Angeles Lakers enter the NBA final series after defeating the Golden State Warriors 103-100

05/20/2021 at 7:20 AM CEST

Los angeles lakers managed to win in the Staples Center from Los Angeles (United States) to Golden state warriors by 103-100 in the NBA Play-in. With this victory, we will see Los angeles lakers in the final series after getting second place of the season.

The first quarter was dominated by the Golden State Warriors players, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 13-2 and reached a difference of 11 points (4-15) until concluding with a 22-28. After this, in the second quarter the players of Golden state warriors they managed to distance themselves in the light and scored the maximum difference (13 points) at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 20-27. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 42-55 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter the players of Los angeles lakers They reduced differences in the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2 until finishing with a partial result of 35-24 (77-79). Finally, during the last quarter it was characterized by different leader changes on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 26-21. Finally, the match concluded with a final score of 103-100 for Los angeles lakers.

The victory of Los angeles lakers was built on 22 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds from Lebron James and 25 points, two assists and 12 rebounds from Anthony Davis. The 37 points, three assists and seven rebounds of Stephen Curry and the 21 points, two assists and three rebounds of Andrew Wiggins they were not enough for Golden state warriors could win the game.