Los Angeles Lakers defeats Brooklyn Nets (101-126)

04/11/2021 at 05:51 CEST

Los angeles lakers was imposed as a visitor to Brooklyn nets by 101-126 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory at home against New Orleans Pelicans by 139-111. For their part, visitors lost at home with Miami Heat by 110-104. With this result, Los angeles lakers which would allow him to qualify for the Play-offs with 33 games won out of 53 played, while Brooklyn netsAfter the game, he also continues in Play-off positions with 36 victories in 53 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers players, in fact, they achieved a partial of 11-2 and reached a difference of 11 points (7-18) until finishing with a 25-33. Later, during the second quarter, the players of Brooklyn nets, which ended with a partial score of 33-28. After this, the teams reached the break with a 58-61 on the counter.

In the third quarter the players of Los angeles lakers they distanced themselves in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 15-2 and had a maximum difference of 17 points (71-88) until concluding with a partial result of 19-31 and a total of 77-92. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the players of the visiting team increased their difference again, in fact, they achieved a 12-1 partial and came to win by 26 points (93-119) and the quarter ended with a result partial of 24-34. Finally, the clash concluded with a final result of 101-126 in favor of the visiting team.

The triumph of Los angeles lakers was due in part thanks to 20 points and 11 rebounds from Andre Drummond and the 14 points, 11 assists and three rebounds of Talen Horton-Tucker. The 22 points, five assists and seven rebounds of Kevin Durant and the 18 points and four rebounds of Kyrie irving they were not enough for Brooklyn nets could win the game.

In the next NBA game Brooklyn nets will face Minnesota Timberwolves in the Target Center, while the next meeting of Los angeles lakers will be against New York Knicks in the Madison Square Garden. Follow the NBA schedule in full.