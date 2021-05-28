Los Angeles Lakers clinch victory over Phoenix Suns 109-95

05/28/2021 at 09:00 CEST

Los angeles lakers got the victory at home against Phoenix suns 109-95 in the third game of the Play-offs of the NBA Western Conference semifinals. With this victory of Los angeles lakers, the tie ends with a result of 2-1.

The first quarter had alternations on the scoreboard and ended with a 27-28. After this, the second quarter again featured the two teams, with movements on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 16-12. After this, the players came to rest with a 43-40 on the counter.

In the third quarter the players of Los angeles lakers they distanced themselves on the scoreboard, reaching a difference of 17 points (76-59) until finishing with a partial result of 33-23 (and a 76-63 total). Finally, during the last quarter the local team players managed to distance themselves again in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial of 15-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 21 points (91-70), and the quarter ended with a partial result of 33-32. After all this, the match concluded with a final result of 109-95 for Los angeles lakers.

The victory of Los angeles lakers was built on 34 points and 11 rebounds from Anthony Davis and the 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds of Lebron James. The 22 points and 11 rebounds of Deandre ayton and the 19 points, six assists and four rebounds of Devin Booker they were not enough for Phoenix suns could win the game.

After achieving victory, Los angeles lakers will measure his strength again with Phoenix suns in the Staples Center in the fourth meeting of the series. Follow the NBA schedule in full.