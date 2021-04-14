Los Angeles Lakers clinch victory over Charlotte Hornets 93-101

04/14/2021 at 05:20 CEST

Los angeles lakers defeated as a visitor Charlotte hornets 93-101 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a defeat at home with Atlanta Hawks 101-105, adding a total of three consecutive defeats in their last five games, while the visitors also suffered an away loss with New York Knicks by 111-96. With this result, Los angeles lakers It has 34 victories in 55 games played, which allows it to establish itself in the Play-off positions. For its part, Charlotte hornetsAfter the game, he also continues in Play-off positions with 27 games won out of 53 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter Los angeles lakers He was the main leader in the arena, in fact, he achieved a 13-2 run during the quarter and increased the difference to a maximum of six points (17-23) and concluded with a result of 22-25. Subsequently, in the second quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 28-27. After this, the teams reached the break with a 50-52 in the light.

During the third quarter the players of the visiting team managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 13-2 and had a maximum difference of 10 points (64-74) and ended with a partial result of 16- 24 and a 66-76 overall. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the local team also managed to get close again in the electronic, although it was not enough to be able to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 27-25, thus ending the clash with a final result of 93-101 in favor of the visiting team.

During the meeting, the participation of Kyle kuzma Y Dennis Schroder, who got 24 points, one assist and four rebounds and 19 points, six assists and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Caleb Martin Y Devonte ‘Graham for their interventions in the game, with 17 points, five assists and 10 rebounds and 19 points, six assists and one rebound respectively.

In the next NBA game, Charlotte hornets will play against Cleveland Cavaliers in the Spectrum Center. For its part, the next game of Los angeles lakers will be against Boston Celtics in the Staples Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.