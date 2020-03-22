Los Angeles Lakers – Brooklyn Nets: Result, summary and live statistics of the NBA game

Brooklyn nets managed to win against Los Angeles Lakers as a 102-104 visitor on a new NBA day. Previously, the locals managed to win away from home against Los Angeles Clippers by 103-112, while the visitors also beat at home to Chicago Bulls 110-107, so after this result they complete a streak of four consecutive wins. With this result, Brooklyn nets manages to establish itself in the Play-off positions with 29 games won out of 63 played. For his part, Los Angeles LakersAfter the game, he also continues in Play-off positions with 49 games won out of 62 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

In the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard, although finally the local team ended up distancing itself and ended with a result of 33-27. Subsequently, in the second quarter there were again several movements on the scoreboard and the fourth ended with a partial result of 25-29. After this, the teams came to rest with a 58-56 on the scoreboard.

The third quarter again had alternations on the scoreboard, although in the end the visiting team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a partial result 22-31 (80-87). Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the local players closed the gap, although it was insufficient to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 22-17. After all this, the rivals closed the score of the match with a result of 102-104 in favor of the visiting team.

During the match, they highlighted Spencer Dinwiddie Y Caris Levert for his contributions to the team, after getting 23 points, seven assists and four rebounds and 22 points, four assists and seven rebounds respectively. For their part, in the local team they highlighted Lebron James Y Anthony Davis, with 29 points, nine assists and 12 rebounds and 26 points, two assists and eight rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA clash, Los Angeles Lakers will play against Houston rockets in the Staples Center. For his part, the next adversary of Brooklyn nets will be Golden State Warriors, with which it will be measured in the Chase Center. Check the full NBA schedule.