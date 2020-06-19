Los Angeles Lakers have condemned racism in the United States after the murder of George Floyd forcefully. Now, they go one step further and commit to taking a series of steps to help much-needed social change once and for all in the United States.

Thus, Karida Brown, the team’s director of social equality, has been in charge of talking about what the most famous franchise in the NBA intends to do:

« We are going to implement educational programs with race and racism as the basis for our employees. In addition, we want the organization to be truly committed to helping, from within, to truly change. »

#LakeShow announces the hiring of Dr. Karida Brown, UCLA assistant professor of African American Studies and Sociology, to enrich the organization’s knowledge of the most pressing issues and create positive change in the face of systemic racism in the United States. ———— pic.twitter.com/SvRfspUgfj – NBA Lakers Blog (@NBALAKERSBLOG) June 18, 2020

Brown, a historian at the University of Los Angeles who is an expert in African American studies, is tasked with educating Lakers employees about what black people in the United States face and trying to end the systematic racism that exists in the country.

We will see if this measure that they have taken from the Los Angeles Lakers is generalized in all franchises in the league. The NBA as an institution is also expected to announce a series of measures against racism and in favor of social change in the coming days.