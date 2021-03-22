Los Angeles Lakers and the teams they will face without LeBron James in the 2020 21 NBA season

The 2020-21 season of the NBA started as a fairy tale for Los angeles lakers after winning the 17th championship in franchise history from the hand of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, But game by game, Frank Vogel’s soldiers fell and worry began to appear.

Lebron James sprained his right ankle and would be at least six weeks away from the NBA courtsWhile Davis, according to what Vogel said, would have one to two weeks left to be reevaluated for the calf strain and worsening of the right Achilles tendonosis.

Until the game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, March 21, the Lakers are in third place in the Western Conference with 28 wins and 14 losses, but in the remaining 30 regular season games they will face more than half the teams with a winning record.

In Los Angeles they start to have problems! The Californian team You will have to play against 17 teams with a mark of .500 (tied for wins and losses) or more, so the absences of LeBron and Davis would weigh too much.

The strongest rivals the Lakers will face without LeBron James

April is loaded for the Los Angeles Lakers with games against great rivals and the forecasts are not at all favorable when they play against Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz (twice). This is starting to worry.