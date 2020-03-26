There are moments in life when it is necessary to remember the past, gloat in the moments of glory that made many people heroes of the past, and analyze the influence that their exploits had on the future of this sport. With these ingredients, it is essential to recall the successes of Los Angeles Lakers of the 1971/72 season. The morbid purple and gold reached a higher status with a team full of stars in which the veteran Wilt chamberlain He wanted to pay tribute and show the world that at 36, he was still a dominant player under the board. Perfectly surrounded by basketball geniuses, they finished a season that is among the best in history, with a record of 69-13.

On a day like today 48 years ago, those Lakers vibrated the Staples Center closing the regular season with those 69 wins, which were the best season in history. They ended up winning the title and writing one of the most exciting rivalries with some Boston Celtics that the following year they finished the league with 68-14 balance, but they gave in to this same squad. From 1960 to 1973, the Lakers won a whopping nine rings and did so with a vibrant, complete, and much more physical style of play than ever before. The gear worked perfectly in the 1971/72 season, with Gail Goodrich and Jerry West as the team’s top scorers, with 26.8 points per game each, an overwhelming inside game with Wilt chamberlain (14.8 points and 19.2 rebounds) and Happy Hairston (13.5 points and 13.1 rebounds) and other renowned players like Pat Riley, Leroy Ellis, Jim McMillian, Flynn Robinson and John Trapp.

It is amazing to see that the legendary Chamberlain played all 82 games of the regular season at 36 years old, defying the laws of nature and expanding his legend to levels that are difficult to reach. The record lasted until the 1995/96 season, in which Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls finished with 72-10 and they honored the history of this sport by demonstrating that nothing is insurmountable and that on the 23rd he took over Chamberlain as tenant of the basketball paradise. We must remember that everything achieved by these Lakers was when there was no three-point line, which made the game radically different from the current one. The regular season of Los Angeles Lakers 1971/72 It is the third best in history, only behind the aforementioned Bulls and the astronomical 73-9 achieved by Golden State Warriors in 2015-16.

