For the first time since it officially opened in 1922, the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl will not host concerts this summer.

With capacity for 17 thousand 480 spectators, this emblematic and gigantic outdoor space is synonymous with the best music during the enviable and peaceful summer of the Californian city.

This year’s season included concerts by artists such as Bob Dylan, Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Ozzy OsbourneDiana Ross, Herbie Hancock, Jamie Cullum, Sheryl Crow, Pet shop Boys, New Order, Andrew Bird, Calexico with Iron & Wine, Kamasi Washington, Flying Lotus, The Beach Boys, Chick Corea, Ruben Blades, Backstreet Boys, Toots and the Maytals, Brittany Howard, John Fogerty or James Blake.

And the classical music programming of the Hollywood bowl for the summer of 2020 it had several concerts of LA Phil with its director, the Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel, in charge.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic has its summer venue at the Hollywood Bowl, while the rest of the year it performs at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

“The cancellation of our summer programs and the resulting impact on our musicians and staff are devastating,” Chad Smith, the CEO of the LA Phil Association, said in a statement.

In addition to the Hollywood Bowl, the cancellation of the summer season of the Amphitheater Ford.

LA Phil estimates that the revenue lost from the cancellation of the summer season, in addition to part of his concerts in the spring months, will cause a deficit in his budget of about 80 million dollars.

With information from EFE