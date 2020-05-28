A Greek tragedy: The Greek Theater in Griffith Park has suspended its entire 2020 season due to the coronavirus crisis, giving yet another blow to the Los Angeles open-air summer concert schedule.

On Tuesday, the venue announced that all of its upcoming events have been postponed, rescheduled to 2021, or canceled “in accordance with state, county, and city guidelines regarding COVID-19 and the improbability of mass gatherings, such as concerts and big crowd events. ”

This is the first time that the Greek closes an entire season in its 90-year history.

“Although we had hoped to celebrate our 90th season [Aniversario] Of providing live entertainment for the citizens of Los Angeles, we believe it is the right, responsible and safe thing for fans, artists, staff and our Griffith Park community to take a break for live, massive events until 2021, “said AP Díaz , executive officer of the city’s Recreation and Parks Department, in a statement.

Postponed events include ‘Netflix Is a Joke Fest’, Bon Led Zeppelin Evening by Jason Bonham ’and concerts led by Jhené Aiko, Goo Goo Dolls and Alicia Keys. Events rescheduled for 2021 include the star-studded Light Up the Blues show benefiting Autism Speaks, Lost 80’s Live, and concerts led by Barenaked Ladies, Maren Morris, and Dead Can Dance.

Performances by Kesha, Norah Jones, Awolnation, Melanie Martinez and Gladys Knight are among the events that have been canceled, according to the Greek Theater website.

The Greek is one of multiple stages in Los Angeles forced to close its curtains amid the pandemic, including the Hollywood Bowl, which recently canceled its 2020 season for the first time in 98 years.

This year’s Bowl concerts starring Brandi Carlile, Diana Ross, Yuja Wang, and Janelle Monáe, as well as the ever-popular movie and song screenings, will no longer define the city’s summer entertainment.

Other local meetings suspended or suspended due to the public health emergency include the 2020 season of the Los Angeles Opera, the Los Angeles County Fair, and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

“We will take time to update and reset, working with all of our valued partners to reschedule any previously planned events,” the Greek website reads. “Please continue to monitor our website for updates on the status of the event.”

Original tickets purchased for events in Greek are valid for new event dates. A breakdown of the updated Greek schedule can be found here.