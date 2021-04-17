LOS ANGELES FC VS AUSTIN FC, MLS, WEEK 1, TODAY APRIL 17, 2021

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC, in match corresponding to the Week 1 of the MLS 2021 Season this Saturday April 17.

The Los Angeles FC will play against him Austin FC in the Banc of California Stadium at 5:00 p.m. Mexico in duel corresponding to the Week 1 of the MLS 2021 Season

Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC

United States: 6:00 p.m. (ET) / 1:00 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 17:00

Ecuador: 18:00

Colombia: 18:00

Peru: 18:00

Argentina: 20:00

Chile: 20:00

Spain: 24:00

