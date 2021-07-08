Los Angeles FC take all three points against Austin FC (0-2)

07/08/2021 at 05:14 CEST

The Los Angeles FC played and won 0-2 last Thursday’s match in the Q2 Stadium. The Austin FC He came into the game in high spirits after achieving a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers. As for the Los Angeles team, the Los Angeles FC won 0-1 their last match in the tournament against Real salt lake. After the result obtained, the group Los Verdes is tenth, while the Los Angeles FC he is fifth at the end of the match.

The match started in a favorable way for the Los Angeles team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Cifuentes in minute 39, concluding the first half with the result of 0-1.

After the half of the game came the goal for him Los Angeles FC, which put more land in between with a bit of Rossi on the verge of the end, in the 89, thus closing the confrontation with the score of 0-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Austin FC gave entrance to Sebastian berhalter, Networking, Manny perez and Stanley for Pereira, Stroud, Manneh Y Besler, Meanwhile he Los Angeles FC gave entrance to Blackmon, Ginella Y Baird for Edwards, Blessing Y Cifuentes.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Pereira, Cascante Y Kolmanic by the Austin already Farfan Y Murillo by the Los Angeles team.

With 18 points, the team of Bob bradley ranked fifth in the table, in a position to qualify for a knockout spot for the championship, while the team led by Josh wolff he ranked tenth with 12 points at the end of the game.

Data sheetAustin FC:Stuver, Besler (Stanley, min.90), Cascante, Kolmanic, Jiménez, Ring, Pereira (Sebastian Berhalter, min.34), Manneh (Manny Perez, min.67), Fagundez, Domínguez and Stroud (Redes, min.67 )Los Angeles FC:Romero, Segura, Murillo, Farfan, Moon Hwan Kim, Atuesta, Cifuentes (Baird, min.90), Blessing (Ginella, min.83), Edwards (Blackmon, min.73), Rossi and VelaStadium:Q2 StadiumGoals:Cifuentes (0-1, min. 39) and Rossi (0-2, min. 89)