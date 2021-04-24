Los Angeles FC host Seattle Sounders on matchday two

04/24/2021 at 1:31 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 00:00 the match of the second day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the Los Angeles FC and to Seattle Sounders in the Banc of California Stadium.

The Los Angeles FC faces with optimism for the match of the second day after having won the Austin FC in the Banc of California Stadium 2-0, with goals from Baird Y Cifuentes.

For his part, Seattle Sounders He took the victory against the Minnesota United during their last match of the competition (4-0), with so many Ruidíaz, Huntsman Y Paul, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the stadium of Los Angeles FC.

Regarding the results at home, the Los Angeles FC has won so far in their only match played in this position.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Los Angeles FC and the results are three victories and one defeat in favor of the local team. The last match they played on Los Angeles FC and the Seattle Sounders In this competition it took place in November 2020 and ended with a result of 3-1 for the visitors.

In addition, the two teams are tied at three points in the Major League Soccer standings, so the match may be a good opportunity to break the tables. The team that will act as local, the Los Angeles FC, is second, while visitors occupy the first place.