Los Angeles FC host Real Salt Lake

07/17/2021 at 04:30 CEST

Next Sunday at 04:30 the match of the eighteenth round of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the Los Angeles FC and to Real salt lake in the Banc of California Stadium.

The Los Angeles FC He arrives eagerly for the eighteenth round after winning his last two games 0-2 and 0-1, the first against him Austin FC away from home and the second against him Real salt lake at home. In addition, the hosts have won in five of the 12 matches played to date in Major League Soccer with a figure of 15 goals for and 12 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Real salt lake He took the victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps during their last match of the competition (0-4), with goals from Rusnák, Kreilach Y July, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Los Angeles FC. Before this match, the Real salt lake he had won in four of the 11 games played in Major League Soccer this season and accumulates a figure of 12 goals conceded to 18 in favor.

In reference to the results as a local, the Los Angeles FC He has achieved a balance of three victories, one defeat and two draws in six games played in his field, indicating that he will have to make an effort during this match if he does not want to lose more points in his stadium. At the exits, the Real salt lake they have won twice and been defeated once in their four games, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Banc of California Stadium, obtaining as a result two victories and one defeat in favor of the Los Angeles FC. The last time they faced the Los Angeles FC and the Real salt lake In this competition it was in July 2021 and the match ended with a 0-1 result for the locals.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by two points in favor of the Los Angeles FC. At this time, the Los Angeles FC it has 18 points and is in fifth position. For its part, the visiting team is sixth with 16 points.