Los Angeles FC host Houston Dynamo

Next Sunday at 05:00 the match of the eleventh day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will measure at Los Angeles FC and to Houston Dynamo in the Banc of California Stadium.

The Los Angeles FC intends to improve his position in the championship after suffering a defeat against him New York City in the previous match by a score of 1-2. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won two of the seven games played so far and have managed to score eight goals for and nine against.

On the visitors’ side, the Houston Dynamo lost by a score of 3-2 in the previous match against the Sporting kansas city, so he will seek a victory against the Los Angeles FC to set the course in the tournament. To date, of the eight matches that the Houston Dynamo In Major League Soccer, he has won three of them with a balance of 11 goals scored against 12 conceded.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Los Angeles FC he’s won twice, he’s been beaten once, and he’s drawn once in four games played so far, which means he’s not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At the exits, the Houston Dynamo He has lost three times and has drawn once in his four games that he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an overly optimistic balance for the game that will measure him Los Angeles FC.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Los Angeles FC and the results are of three victories and a tie for the premises. In addition, the locals have a total of four consecutive games undefeated against this rival in Major League Soccer. The last time they faced the Los Angeles FC and the Houston Dynamo in the competition it was in May 2021 and the match concluded with a 1-1 draw.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by three points in favor of the Houston Dynamo. The team of Bob bradley He arrives at the match in ninth position and with eight points before the match. On the other hand, the visitors have 11 points and occupy the fifth position in the tournament.