Los Angeles FC: Bob Bradley confirms return of Carlos Vela vs Seattle Sounders

After several weeks off the court due to injury, forward Carlos Vela will return to action in the current 2021 season of Major League Soccer, when Los Angeles FC visits the Seattle Sounders.

In a press videoconference prior to the game, coach Bob Bradley confirmed that the Mexican attacker is in good physical condition to be taken into account for the game corresponding to matchday 6.

Read also: Rayados: Javier Aguirre would make changes to the line-up for the return leg against Santos Laguna

“Carlos Vela has trained this week. He has climbed a step, which is great. It is a possibility that he plays for a few minutes,” he said.

It should be noted that Carlos Vela would live his second game in the MLS season, after leaving due to injury in the opening game of the tournament against him. Austin FC, where they achieved the only triumph in the contest.

Los Angeles FC is looking for its second win of the 2021 Major League Soccer season and its first away from him. Seattle Sounders, within the action of day 6.

Read also: Liga MX team joins the fight with Club América for the signing of Brian Ocampo