Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake and get all three points (0-1)

07/04/2021 at 06:06 CEST

The Los Angeles FC added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-1 against him Real salt lake this sunday in the Rio Tinto Stadium. The Real salt lake He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Houston Dynamo. For his part, Los Angeles FC lost by a result of 2-1 in the previous match against Sporting kansas city. With this score, the Utah team is eighth, while the Los Angeles FC he is fifth at the end of the game.

In the first half, neither team was right on the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 score.

In the second half came the goal for him Los Angeles FC, which premiered its light thanks to a goal from Cifuentes in minute 70, thus ending the match with a score of 0-1 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Real salt lake gave entrance to Wood Y Meram for Nick besler Y Chang, Meanwhile he Los Angeles FC gave entrance to Cifuentes, Edwards Y Cal jennings for Kaye, Baird Y Rossi.

The match referee showed five yellow cards. Of the two teams, Brody, Kreilach Y Glad of Real salt lake Y Baird Y Rossi Los Angeles team were booked with a yellow card.

Thanks to this victory, Bob Bradley’s team remained in fifth position with 15 points, occupying a place of access to a knockout place for the championship and those of Freddy juarez they ranked eighth with 13 points.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the Los Angeles FC As the Real salt lake will play a new game against him Austin FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps respectively.

Data sheetReal Salt Lake:Ochoa, Marcelo Silva, Glad, Brody, Herrera, Nick Besler (Wood, min.73), Ruiz, Kreilach, Rusnák, Chang (Meram, min.73) and MéndezLos Angeles FC:Romero, Segura, Murillo, Farfan, Moon Hwan Kim, Atuesta, Kaye (Cifuentes, min.67), Blessing, Rossi (Cal Jennings, min.96), Baird (Edwards, min.67) and VelaStadium:Rio Tinto StadiumGoals:Cifuentes (0-1, min. 70)