Los Angeles FC beat Colorado Rapids

05/23/2021 at 6:36 AM CEST

The Los Angeles FC won 2-1 against Colorado Rapids during the match played this Sunday in the Banc of California Stadium. The Los Angeles FC arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last match against the Seattle Sounders by a score of 2-0. For his part, Colorado Rapids won in his last two competition matches against him Houston Dynamo and the Minnesota United, 3-1 and 3-2 respectively and had a streak of three consecutive victories. With this result, the Los Angeles team is ninth, while the Colorado Rapids It is fifth after the end of the game.

The first team to score was the Los Angeles FC, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Rossi in the 15th minute. After a new play, the Los Angeles team increased the score, which increased the gap to 2-0 with a double goal from Rossi in minute 33, concluding the first half with a 2-0 in the light.

The second period began in a favorable way for the Denver team, which cut differences with a bit of Neighborhoods moments after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 50. Finally, the confrontation ended with a 2-1 score.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Los Angeles FC gave entrance to Danny Musovski, Blessing, Moon Hwan Kim Y Farfan for Candle, Baird, Cifuentes Y Palaces, Meanwhile he Colorado Rapids gave entrance to Jonathan Lewis, Shinyashiki Y Benezet for Neighborhoods, Abubakar Y Bassett.

The referee showed two yellow cards, one of them to the Los Angeles FC (Cifuentes) and one to Colorado Rapids (Jonathan Lewis).

At the moment, the Los Angeles FC is left with eight points and the Colorado Rapids with 10 points.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the Colorado Rapids As the Los Angeles FC will play a new game against him FC Dallas and the New York City respectively.

Data sheetLos Angeles FC:Sisniega, Segura, Murillo, Palacios (Farfan, min.88), Blackmon, Atuesta, Kaye, Vela (Danny Musovski, min.60), Cifuentes (Moon Hwan Kim, min.78), Rossi and Baird (Blessing, min. 78)Colorado Rapids:Yarbrough, Trusty, Wilson, Abubakar (Shinyashiki, min.74), Rosenberry, Kellyn Acosta, Price, Vines, Barrios (Jonathan Lewis, min.63), Rubio and Bassett (Benezet, min.80)Stadium:Banc of California StadiumGoals:Rossi (1-0, min. 15), Rossi (2-0, min. 33) and Barrios (2-1, min. 50)