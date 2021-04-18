Los Angeles FC beat Austin FC 2-0

04/18/2021 at 02:04 CEST

The Los Angeles FC started with a 2-0 win over the Austin during his first Major League Soccer game, which took place this Sunday at the Banc of California Stadium. With this result, the Los Angeles team is second with three points and the Austin FC twelfth with no points in the locker after the match.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, luck came for the Los Angeles team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Baird in minute 61. After a new move increased the score of the Los Angeles FC, who distanced himself through a bit of Cifuentes in the last moments of the game, specifically in 91, thus ending the game with the result of 2-0.

It was a game with several movements on the benches. The Austin gave entrance to Stroud, Gallagher, Kolmanic, Fagundez Y Manneh for Networking, Hoesen, Sweat, Pochettino Y Dominguez and by the Los Angeles FC it was replaced Opoku, Edwards, Cifuentes Y Ginella for Candle, Baird, Kaye Y Danny Musovski.

Data sheetLos Angeles FC:Sisniega, Segura, Murillo, Palacios, Blackmon, Atuesta, Kaye (Cifuentes, min.75), Blessing, Baird (Edwards, min.75), Danny Musovski (Ginella, min.81) and Vela (Opoku, min.22)Austin FC:Stuver, Besler, Romaña, Sweat (Kolmanic, min.70), Nick Lima, Ring, Pochettino (Fagundez, min.70), Pereira, Domínguez (Manneh, min.87), Hoesen (Gallagher, min.59) and Redes (Stroud, min. 59)Stadium:Banc of California StadiumGoals:Baird (1-0, min. 61) and Cifuentes (2-0, min. 91)