Los Angeles FC and Seattle Sounders split the points after drawing 1-1

04/25/2021 at 02:08 CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Banc of California Stadium and who faced the Los Angeles FC and to Seattle Sounders it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The Los Angeles FC arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 2-0 victory against the Austin FC. On the part of the Siatelite team, the Seattle Sounders won their last match 4-0 in the competition against Minnesota United. With this score, the Los Angeles team is second at the end of the match, while the Seattle Sounders maintains the leadership of Major League Soccer.

The first half of the game started in a positive way for the Los Angeles team, who released the light with a Toast As soon as the game started, in minute 2. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-0.

The second half started in an unbeatable way for him Seattle Sounders, who equalized the game thanks to a goal from Smith at 54 minutes, concluding the confrontation with the result of 1-1.

The coach of the Los Angeles FC gave entrance to Bryce duke, Edwards, Cal jennings Y Ginella for Baird, Farfan, Opoku Y Cifuentes, Meanwhile he Seattle Sounders gave the green light to Gomez, Rowe, Dobbelaere Y Delem, which came to replace O’Neill, Smith, Bruin Y Paul.

The referee showed four yellow cards, one for Blessing, of Los Angeles FC and three for Arreaga, Dobbelaere Y Roldan, of the Siatelite team.

At the moment, the Los Angeles FC and the Seattle Sounders they stay tied with four points each on the leaderboard.

Data sheetLos Angeles FC:Sisniega, Segura, Murillo, Palacios, Farfan (Edwards, min.81), Atuesta, Kaye, Cifuentes (Ginella, min.81), Opoku (Cal Jennings, min.81), Baird (Bryce Duke, min.64) and BlessingSeattle Sounders:Frei, Arreaga, O’Neill (Gómez, min.75), Tolo, Roldan, Smith (Rowe, min.75), Atencio, Roldan, Paulo (Delem, min.83), Ruidíaz and Bruin (Dobbelaere, min.83 )Stadium:Banc of California StadiumGoals:Atuesta (1-0, min. 2) and Smith (1-1, min. 54)