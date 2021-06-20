Los Angeles FC and Houston Dynamo draw 1-1 and split the points

06/20/2021 at 7:06 AM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Banc of California Stadium and who faced the Los Angeles FC and to Houston Dynamo it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The Los Angeles FC arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 1-2 defeat in the previous match against New York City. On the part of the Houstonian team, the Houston Dynamo lost by a result of 3-2 in the previous match against the Sporting Kansas City. After the result obtained, the Los Angeles team is ninth after the end of the match, while the Houston Dynamo is sixth.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

The second part of the match started in a positive way for the Los Angeles team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Cifuentes in the 51st minute. The Houston team put the tie thanks to a goal from Maxi Urruti in minute 58, ending the established time with a final score of 1-1.

The coach of the Los Angeles FC gave entrance to Bryce duke, Cal jennings, Edwards Y Moon Hwan Kim for Kaye, Candle, Baird Y Blackmon, Meanwhile he Houston Dynamo gave the green light to Crown, Quintero, Cerén Y Lassiter, which came to replace Memo Rodriguez, Pasher, Maxi Urruti Y Jones.

In the duel the referee showed three yellow cards to the Houstonian team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Parker, Vera Y Picault.

With this tie, the Los Angeles FC it was placed in the ninth position of the table with nine points. For his part, Houston Dynamo with this point he was in sixth position with 12 points at the end of the match.

Data sheetLos Angeles FC:Sisniega, Segura, Murillo, Farfan, Blackmon (Moon Hwan Kim, min.78), Atuesta, Kaye (Bryce Duke, min.46), Cifuentes, Rossi, Baird (Edwards, min.64) and Vela (Cal Jennings, min. .64)Houston Dynamo:Mari & cacute ;, Figueroa, Parker, Junqua, Valentin, Vera, Jones (Lassiter, min.89), Memo Rodríguez (Corona, min.55), Pasher (Quintero, min.59), Maxi Urruti (Cerén, min.89) and PicaultStadium:Banc of California StadiumGoals:Cifuentes (1-0, min. 51) and Maxi Urruti (1-1, min. 58)