Los Angeles explosion leaves eleven firefighters injured

Eleven firefighters were injured Saturday in downtown Los Angeles in an explosion in the warehouse of a company that manufactures cannabis oil.

Miami World / AP

Firefighters were responding to a fire warning and had to run to save themselves when a fireball exploded. The flames came out of the building and burned down a fire truck across the street.

“A significant explosion” hit the neighborhood around 6:30 pm, according to Los Angeles Fire Captain Erik Scott. Firefighters inside had to break through a wall of fire about 30 feet (9 meters) high and wide, and those on the roof descended a stairway engulfed in flames.

Sounded like a flyover but no. FIRE! A few blocks away from my loft in #DTLA pic.twitter.com/LOUT21pMAW – Celia (@ 5thandspring) May 17, 2020

Those at the scene, he said, compared the sound of the explosion to a freight train or an airplane engine. The fleeing firefighters ripped off the burned protective equipment and cases that had melted, Scott said.

“It was one of the worst scenes I have ever seen,” he said.

The building was a warehouse for SmokeTokes, which Scott says manufactures a variety of cannabis oil obtained using butane gas. The oil is used in vapers, food products, waxes, and other products.

Firefighters were initially called around 6:30 p.m. to go to 327 East Boyd St. due to a fire warning in a one-level commercial building.

Teams entered the building and found nothing unusual until the explosion occurred. Flames were visible across the roof, and a plume of smoke miles away rose up into the blue sky.

More than 200 firefighters rushed to the scene and dozens of fire trucks, vans, and rescue vehicles crowded the nearby streets. The fire spread to nearby buildings, but firefighters managed to put it out in about an hour.