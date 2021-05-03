Los Angeles Dodgers rotation a key point for wins

The team of Dodgers of the Angels still having a good 2021 season in the Big leagues. His rotation has been one of the keys to staying in the top positions in the MLB.

A report published by Blake Harris, who covers the organization of the Dodgers in the Big leagues, the ERA, WINS and WHIP of each of the pitchers in the Los Angeles rotation. Angels in the big tent.

Here the list;

Kershaw: 4-2, 2.09 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 181 ERA + Bauer: 3-1, 2.48 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 11.5 SO / 9 Buehler: 1-0, 3.16 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 15.5 SO / BB Urias: 4- 0, 2.87 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 10.1 SO / 9 May: 1-1, 2.74 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 13.7 SO / 9

Even though the rotation of the San Francisco Giants was the best of April in the MLB, that of Dodgers It has not been bad at all, especially the Mexican Julio Urías, who has four victories and no losses in the Californian uniform in 2021.

Currently, the franchise of the Dodgers are in the second position of the West Division of the National League with a record of 17 wins and 12 setbacks in the MLB.

The rotation of the current champions, must continue in the same way and even improve, if they want to seek the two-time championship in the Big leagues.