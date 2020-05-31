As in Georgia, Los Angeles and other cities declared a curfew after the unrest sparked by the George Floyd murder. Looting, arson, and fighting have been reported in Los Angeles following the murder of George Floyd. The National Guard arrives in Los Angeles to help curb the spiral of violence generated by the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody.

The city of Los Angeles, the second most populous in the United States, kicked off a curfew Saturday night as riots raged in various parts of the city protesting the death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis this week.

After countless looting in the last hours, the city’s mayor, Eric Garcetti, ordered the curfew in the city on Saturday to try to control the violent protests, and the local police deployed their full force last night to try to calm the situation. Efe reported.

Initially, the mayor had declared the curfew from 20:00 local time (03:00 GMT Sunday) for the city center, however, after the violent events in the Fairfax District, he extended the orders to the entire city.

There were small fires in the streets and in the city center, the area most affected by the riots, chain stores, pharmacies and several businesses were looted.

Like other local and state leaders from other parts of the country, where similar protests are repeated, Garcetti was forced to ask for the help of the National Guard to control the situation, the head of the County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to local media. Los Angeles, Alex Villanueva.

According to the police chief, about 500 soldiers would come to Los Angeles to help with the work to restore peace in the city.

According to the AP news agency, Garcetti said he had asked the governor, Gavin Newsom, to send between 500 and 700 guards to assist the 10,000 police in the city.

“The California National Guard will be deployed to Los Angeles at night to support our local response to maintain peace and security on the streets of our city,” said the mayor on social media after ordering an unusual curfew until this Sunday morning.

Firefighters managed dozens of fires, and dozens of businesses suffered damage. One of the hardest hit areas was the aerial around the Grove, a popular open-air luxury shopping mall west of downtown, where hundreds of people threw stones and other objects at the police and robbed stores, AP said.

Community leaders denounced the violence that has accompanied protests over the death of George Floyd when he was detained by police in Minneapolis.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said she has experienced two iconic episodes of violent racial protests in the region, that of Watts in 1965 and 1992 after the acquittal of police officers for the beating of black driver Rodney King, and said remember the pain suffered by the city.