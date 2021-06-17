Los Angeles Clippers win over Utah Jazz by 111-119

06/17/2021 at 9:07 AM CEST

Los Angeles Clippers managed to win Utah Jazz on the road by 111-119 in the fifth round of the Play-offs of the semifinals of the NBA Western Conference. After this match, the tie is left with a score of 2-3 in favor of Los Angeles Clippers.

The first quarter was led by the local team, increasing the difference to a maximum of six points (32-26) to finish with 37-36. After this, the second quarter had alternations on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 28-24. After this, the teams reached the break with a 65-60 on the scoreboard.

In the course of the third quarter, the visiting team managed to regain points until the game came back, reached a difference of 10 points (82-92) and ended with a partial result of 18-32 and a total of 83-92. Finally, during the last quarter the local players reduced distances, although it was insufficient to be able to win the match and the fourth ended with a partial result of 28-27. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 111-119 in favor of the visitors.

Much of the victory of Los Angeles Clippers was cemented from 37 points, five assists and 16 rebounds from Paul george and the 25 points, two assists and two rebounds of Marcus morris. The 32 points and three rebounds of Bojan bogdanovic and the 17 points, an assist and 10 rebounds of Rudy gobert they were not enough for Utah Jazz won the game.

After the local victory, both teams will meet again, this time in the Staples Center in the sixth meeting of the series. Follow the NBA schedule in full.