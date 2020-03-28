The stop due to coronavirus It has caused millionaire collaborations from the NBA to help the crisis caused by the pandemic worldwide. The last one has been Steve Ballmer, owner of one of the major franchises in the league, Los Angeles Clippers, who has decided to a second million dollar donation to the health system, in this case from Seattle.

Ballmer, commanding a philanthropic group with his wife, donated, the Los Angeles Times reports, $ 25 million to the Seattle healthcare system looking to speed up times and find a cure for the coronavirus as soon as possible. The Clippers owner had already stood out for his generosity with a previous aid of 10 million more to the University of Washington Medicine emergency response fund.

Ballmer’s collaborations, however, would not end there. The president would have made various donations in Michigan, in the southeast area in which he grew up, as well as in Los Angeles, the city where his NBA franchise resides, which features prominent league stars such as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.