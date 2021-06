One of the last transfers that were closed prior to the trade deadline was the one that involved Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks with the switch between Rajon rondo Y Lou williams as main parts.

Coincidentally, the two teams have managed to reach the Conference Finals and the performance of both is being radically different. As important parts of the bench, Lou Williams is getting a +11 for his team, while the Clippers playmaker is at -27. Brutal difference.