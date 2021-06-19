Los Angeles Clippers beat Utah Jazz in 2021 NBA playoffs

A tribute to the collective game, courage and competitive claw. This is how he summarizes the feat achieved by Los Angeles Clippers in the series of NBA 2021 playoffs that have come back in front of Utah Jazz after serious difficulties to show the required level in the first two meetings. Utah Jazz promised them very happy, but has seen how during four consecutive games the Angelenos found a way to stop their basketball so well worked tactically. They won by 131 – 119 thanks to a compulsive third quarter scoring from the triple, with a Terrence Man who emerged as the unexpected star in the absence of Kawhi Leonard.

It is practically impossible to lose a game with a 47.7% accuracy in triples, as recorded by the Utah Jazz in this sixth game, but they found some Clippers who were unappealable. They scored 20 3-pointers of 39 attempted, Paul george assuming responsibility and attention from the defense, which allowed him to rely on men who stepped forward at the right time. Terrence man (39 points), Nicolas Batum (16 points) and Reggie jackson (27 points and 10 assists) made forget the absence of Kawhi and collapsed the attack of the Jazz during an unforgettable third quarter, in which there was a partial of 41-22 in favor of the Angelenos.

Los Angeles Clippers, first team in NBA history to overcome two consecutive ties with 0-2 against

They suffered a multi-organ failure about Utah Jazz those who have not served their excellent level during the regular season. Mike conley He played very handicapped and although Donovan Mitchell put the team on his back, his physical problems somewhat weighed down his chances of leading his team to glory. Reprehensible level of Rudy gobert, much less lethal than usual in the defense of the paint and timid in attack. It will be time to continue working for Quinn Snyder’s, while Los Angeles Clippers They have before them an ideal opportunity to justify their entire project. They will face the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference final, in a duel that promises strong emotions.