Los Angeles Clippers beat Phoenix Suns (102-116)

06/29/2021 at 10:40 AM CEST

Los Angeles Clippers it was imposed at home to Phoenix suns by 102-116 in the fifth game of the Play-offs of the final of the NBA Western Conference. With this triumph, Los Angeles Clippers manages to shorten distances on the scoreboard, which at this time continues 3-2 in favor of Phoenix suns.

The first quarter was marked by the leadership of the Los Angeles Clippers players, in fact, they achieved a 13-2 run during the quarter and had a maximum difference of 15 points (5-20) and concluded with 26-36. Later, during the second quarter the players of Phoenix suns They reduced distances in the light, in fact, they got a partial during this quarter of 12-0, which ended with a partial result of 26-23. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 52-59 in the electronic.

During the third quarter the visiting team distanced itself on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-0 and marked the maximum difference (13 points) at the end of the quarter and ended with a partial result of 26-32 (and a 78-91 total). Finally, in the last quarter the visitors managed to distance themselves again in the light, in fact, they achieved a 14-2 partial and reached a difference of 16 points (96-112) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 24-25 . After all this, the clash ended with a result of 102-116 in favor of the visitors.

During the match, Los Angeles Clippers won the victory thanks to 41 points, six assists and 13 rebounds from Paul george and the 23 points, three assists and five rebounds of Reggie jackson. The 31 points, three assists and four rebounds of Devin Booker and the 22 points, eight assists and three rebounds of Chris paul they were not enough for Phoenix suns won the game.

In the next NBA game, Phoenix suns will measure his strength again with Los Angeles Clippers in the Staples Center in the sixth meeting of the series. Follow the NBA schedule in full.