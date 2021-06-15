Los Angeles Azules respond to pressure to censor the issue “17 years”

In social networks, comments began to appear to cancel the song “17 Years” by The blue Angels, on the grounds that it normalizes pedophilia.

The accusations against “17 Years” began on Twitter. Some users accused that the song normalizes abusive behaviors and pedophilia, as it talks about a man telling another about a romantic relationship with a “17-year-old girl.”

The first tweet was launched by the user @mlandablanco. The tweeter questioned the content of the song, noting that its lyrics speak of “an old man who takes advantage of a girl.”

“If you have a party have the decency to NEVER play the song ’17 años’ by Los Ángeles Azules. His lyrics talk about how an old man takes advantage of a girl. Why do people put this song with obviously reprehensible content? ”He said.

The tweet went viral and the debate began, where users were in favor and against the cancellation.

They ask to cancel the cumbion of “17 years” of Los Ángeles Azules for its explicit content … What do you think of this ?! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lmpNXuPqRA – Lúdika (@ludikagdl) June 11, 2021

Los Angeles Azules responded in a tweet to the controversy, with a photograph showing “what the song is about”.

In the tweet, the band placed the image of a Mexican couple, in which two young people of approximately the same age are seen, embracing in what appears to be a fair. All this with the legend “this is what ’17 years’ is about. End of the statement“.

This is what 17 years is about.

End of the statement. pic.twitter.com/Yl2kOTZmtL – Los Angeles Azules (@angelesazulesmx) June 14, 2021

The response of Los Ángeles Azules was echoed by those who defended the song, since this sector argued that the issue does not mention at any time the age of the man who has the relationship with the minor.

BY: Abril Valadez