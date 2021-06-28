Los Angeles 2021 room confirmed November

Reeling for some time now, the pandemic caused by the coronavirus was the last straw for what we could call the decline of international salons, leading to all of them being canceled last year and even having repercussions on events for this year. However, little by little, some seem to be coming back.

In May it was confirmed that the organizers of the Geneva Motor Show would have a plan to hold an event “substantially different from the past” and that it would tentatively take place in February next year. Speaking of upcoming events, a “special edition” would take place between July 15 and July 15. the Chicago Motor Show, with open-air events, and the Munich Show, which replaces the Frankfurt Show, will take place in September.

Frankfurt Motor Show and the crisis in the European market

And now, the most recent Hall to confirm his return is Los Angeles, scheduled to take place between November 18 and 28. At the moment the list of participating brands has not been released But Lisa Kaz, CEO of the event, commented that “this year, visitors will have the widest range of cars, trucks and SUVs in one place to see everything first hand.”

However, it is no secret to anyone that many brands had already decided to be absent from one or another international show (or in some cases from all of them at the same time) and last year’s experience of making your launches and presentations through online broadcasts, saving the costs of participating in face-to-face events, it could convince some to continue without participating in these.

On the other hand, the Bogotá Auto Show, one of the many events that was canceled last year, still has no scheduled date of when it could return. As we learned unofficially, I had planned to hold it in 2021 but the vast majority of exhibitors would not have supported the idea. Thus, if this event is held again, the closest date would be in 2022.

Bogotá international motor show 2018