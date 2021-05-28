Los Amigos Invisibles will meet again with their audience in a self-concert – El Sol de México

Due to the fact that the music stopped for 15 months due to the pandemic, the Venezuelan band Los amigos invisibles, had to cancel some dates in the United States and Latin America, including Mexico.

“In that process of internalizing what was happening, my mind was always spinning what it is to be on a stage playing. Especially knowing that you have done it for years and that suddenly you can’t do it anymore and you don’t know when you can do it again. It’s one of those things that as an artist you’re used to being on the move, you miss the moment they take it away from you, ”says Juan Manuel Roura, the group’s drummer.

One of the things musicians miss the most is undoubtedly the applause, because even their absence caused them problems even sleeping, Catire jokes. “I realized how egocentric I am, I need applause in my life. We spent 15 months without receiving applause and that hit me as a bastard; insomnia and everything ”.

The musical drought will end on June 11 when Los Amigos Invisibles will hold a self-concert at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, as part of Ocesa’s Conecta en vivo concept. The idea of ​​hearing more horns than applause doesn’t quite thrill them, but it’s progress, they say.

“With the horns it is difficult, but it is what it is. They are giving us the opportunity to explore this new experience and we are sure to enjoy it. I heard that the horns are educated cool too, ”says Catire.

Although it may not seem like it, the truth is that stopping their tour was also a relief in their lives. Since they began their career, musicians did not pause their live concerts, so this was an opportunity to rethink their role on stage.

“If we are going to celebrate 30 years of career, at least we have played 26 years uninterruptedly. I think without a doubt the rest, or rather the vacations were good for all of us, “said Catire at a conference.

In this return concert, Invisible Friends will present part of the songs they have released in the last year. Among them are Something, La que hay and Eh Eh Oh Oh, the latter released three weeks ago and with which they celebrate the colors of life.

“It is a song that while we were preparing it caused me an explosion of colors, because I believe that bad weather must be given a good face”, says Julio Briceño.

“If from now on the new normal is going to be pure Instagram playing guitar, don’t count on me. I am one of those who should be on a platform, turn up the volume to that, you have three drinks and we make you enjoy. And that is the message, that you have to continue enjoying yourself, because you don’t know until when you are here in this earthly plan and the light of the tunnel calls you and it shocks you “, says the vocalist.