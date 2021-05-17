Lorient achieve a close victory at home against FC Metz (2-1)

05/16/2021 at 11:18 PM CEST

The Metz could not beat the Lorient, who won 2-1 during the match held this Sunday in the Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir. The Lorient came with the desire to return to the path of victory after losing the last game to him Olympique Lyon by a score of 4-1. On the part of the visiting team, the FC Metz lost by a result of 0-3 in the previous match against the Olympique de Nimes. After the duel, the set of Lorient is seventeenth at the end of the match, while the Metz is tenth.

The first part of the duel started in a positive way for the local team, who opened the scoring with a goal from the penalty spot of Yoane wissa in the 31st minute, ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

After halfway through the match, in the second period the goal came for the Metzino team, who put the tables with a goal of Boubacar Traore at 72 minutes. However, the Lorient at 74 minutes he took the lead thanks to a goal of Jerome hergault, ending the confrontation with a final result of 2-1.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Lorient who entered the game were Armand Lauriente, Thomas monconduit, Pierre-Yves Hamel Y Adrian grbic replacing Enzo Le Fee, Yoane wissa, Terem moffi Y Fabien Lemoine, while changes in the Metz They were Pape Ndiaga Yade, Thierry Ambrose, Youssef Maziz Y Boubacar Traore, who entered to replace Kevin N`Doram, Ibrahima Niane, Mamadou fofana Y Vagner.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Adrian grbic, of Lorient and four to Kiki, Dylan bronn, Thierry Ambrose Y Fabien Centtonze of Metz.

After the final whistle of the referee of this match belonging to matchday number 37, the Lorient ranked seventeenth, while the Metz is tenth.

The next day of the competition will face the Lorient away from home against him Racing Strasbourg, Meanwhile he FC Metz will face in his fief before the Olympique de Marseille.

Data sheetLorient:Alexandre Oukidja, Fabien Centtonze, Thomas Delaine, Dylan Bronn, Mamadou Fofana, Pape Matar Sarr, Kevin N`Doram, Habib Maiga, Ibrahima Niane, Kiki and VagnerFC Metz:Paul Nardi, Jerome Hergault, Julien Laporte, Jeremy Morel, Trevoh Chalobah, Vincent Le Goff, Enzo Le Fee, Fabien Lemoine, Laurent Abergel, Yoane Wissa and Terem MoffiStadium:Stade Yves Allainmat-Le MoustoirGoals:Yoane Wissa (1-0, min. 31), Boubacar Traore (1-1, min. 72) and Jerome Hergault (2-1, min. 74)