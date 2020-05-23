Actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to bribery of their daughters to be admitted to a university

The actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, the fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, reached an agreement with the prosecution that accused them and will plead guilty in the case of bribery, in which they paid 500 thousand dollars to Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation, so that their daughters were admitted to the University of Southern California.

The couple will have to fulfill their convictions and pay one penalty fee. The 55-year-old actress will pass two months in prison and will pay a fine of 150 thousand dollars; in addition to serving the sentence with community service.

For his part, the designer Gianulli, 56, will spend five months in prison and must pay a fine 250 thousand dollars; In addition, he will spend two years on supervised release performing community service.

United States Attorney Andrew Lelling reported in a statement: “According to the agreements of guilty plea filed today, the defendants will serve prison terms that reflect their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the process of admission to the university and that are consistent with the previous sentences in this case. We will continue to seek accountability for undermining the integrity of university admissions”, Shared People magazine.

The couple decided to plead guilty, since if found guilty they would spend more time in prison, as stated by a source close to the couple.

“This was a now or never deal. It was presented as the last clear opportunity for them to declare themselves before going to judgment; and they knew that if they were found guilty, they were realistically looking at more than a year behind bars, probably more, like three or four, “he explained.

With information from Notimex