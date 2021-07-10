Lori Harvey Shares PDA-Filled Video With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s relationship is lowkey perfect — at least it looks that way on social media. Lori recently shared a video with MBJ from their vacation. In it, they’re holding each other in the water and even displaying some PDA.

She captioned the photo, “Thank you God. 🤍,” and Michael commented, “So grateful baby 🙏🏾.”

Lori and Michael recently shared photos from their Fourth of July weekend. (Spoiler alert: They spent it displaying PDA too.) At least they’re staying consistent! We’re living for these photos and videos because Lori and Michael try to keep their lives private. They went public with their relationship in January, and in June Lori opened up to Bustle about how they handle being in the public eye.

“I think we’re both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not? ” she said. “We know there are people who love and support us and want to see us. SW [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance. I think just as I’ve gotten older and interests change, I think this was something that I just decided to be a little bit more public with because it’s a more serious relationship. So I’m just handling it differently. “

Michael talked to People about their relationship in April. “I’m still private and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on … I am extremely happy,” he said. “I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work. “

