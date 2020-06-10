“Loret” on Youtube, which has the backing of Latinus, a binational platform with which it began to collaborate since its departure from Televisa last August and which reaches the Latin public based in the United States. This project has a late show twist where there are interviews with guests and sections on various topics. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> In recent days Carlos Loret de Mola premiered his new program called simply” Loret “on YouTube, which It has the backing of Latinus, a binational platform with which it began to collaborate since its departure from Televisa last August and which reaches the Latin public based in the United States. This project has a late show twist where interviews with guests and various topic sections.

“First News”, from 2004 to 2016 and later with “Despierta”, from 2016 to 2019. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Loret de Mola presents himself in this new space with the security and recognition that being the owner of the morning bar gave him of news on Televisa, initially with “Primero Noticias”, from 2004 to 2016 and later with “Despierta”, from 2016 to 2019.

war correspondent in Afghanistan and Haiti, and the post-earthquake events in Indonesia in 2004 opened doors for him to be the face of mornings on Channel 2. “data-reactid =” 25 “> Carlos was the young promise of the television station. The courage allowed his young age, 28, to have the coveted place that the ‘old sea lions’ fought. Carlos was at the height of Joaquín López-Dóriga, Adela Micha, ‘Lolita’ Ayala, ‘Brozo’, Denise Maerker or Paola Rojas, all with more experience and age. And soon it was the young face that gained public recognition. Soon other job opportunities came that began to be interspersed with television. But having been a war correspondent in Afghanistan and Haiti , and the post-earthquake events in Indonesia in 2004 opened the doors to be the face of mornings on Channel 2.

It is true that before enjoying the honeys of being the main driver, he prepared himself and trained. Loret began his career as a reporter in his native Mérida, Yucatán, after having graduated from ITAM and studied Law at UNAM. He arrived in Mexico City to conduct the nightly newscast “Nueva vision” and in the morning he headed the newscast “Hoy por hoy” on W Radio. He wrote the book “The business, the economy of Mexico trapped by drug trafficking” and was co-author of “Bitácora de Guerra”. He was also recognized with a special mention in the National Journalism Prize, two prizes from the National Journalism Competition and two others from the National Association of Broadcasters and the First Parliamentary Prize for Journalism. He also collaborated with Rolling Stone Mexico magazine and in the El Universal newspaper magazine.

And from one moment to the next everything collapsed. Although not only for Carlos Loret, but also for his colleagues, leaders of the main television newscasts, who also no longer have a space on the small screen and who did not see that the new generations would not consume television as their predecessors nor would they stay with their opinions expressed. Much less did they see the questioning and the immediate interaction. For this reason, the idea of ​​becoming long-lived and the most important and respectable host on Televisa vanished … until you became a youtuber, where other influencers already have a long way to go and it is not easy to exploit a concept with so many voices. Becoming the “Jacobo Zabludovsky”, who was in charge of “24 hours” for 27 years and who was singled out for being the voice of the government and dictating the agenda, was a candle that went out.

But with the fame he acquired and the allies he formed, everything indicates that this new space, “Loret”, is the perfect place from which Carlos and his broadcast partners such as “Brozo” and Galilea Montijo can signal and encourage the contained fury against the current president Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the 4T. Just look at the first calls to watch the news to make sure. In one of the promotional videos, ‘Brozo’ is in Washington and de Mola questions him: “Brother, who did you make angry”, and the communicator dressed as a clown replies: “The same as you made angry, do not that the Virgin speaks to you ”, saying between the lines of why they are no longer in charge of their programs on Televisa.

Read more

his salary was around one million 800 thousand pesos monthly. But months before they did not reach an agreement in the negotiations, because the presenter was said to have taken the criticism of the government as a personal matter. “Data-reactid =” 39 “> The tendency to” be very critical of the government “was one of the reasons why his relationship with Televisa would have ended. One of Loret’s close employees assured that it was not an economic issue, since his salary was around one million 800 thousand pesos per month. But months before they did not reach an agreement in the negotiations, because the presenter was said to have taken the criticism of the government as a personal matter.

against Hugo López-Gatell. “data-reactid =” 40 “> In“ Loret ”by Latinus, Carlos does not lower his guard, pointing out censorship, and he attacks the managers of the dependencies headed by the new government, as he did in his premiere program, against Hugo López-Gatell.

With Loret’s experience and skill, the signs gain strength. For example, the journalist Luis Guillermo Hernández put his finger on the amount of money that was invested in Latinus, where its drivers are the same stars from Televisa who collected millions.

They invested a lot of wool in a DIGITAL project that DO NOT STICK: @latinus_us The great discredit of their heads and the rejection of the Latin community in the United States, a hyper-politicized nucleus, takes its toll 😐 … and intend to pay it with little cries of “censorship” 😏 # LordMontajes pic.twitter.com/yGIKCV923D – Luis Guillermo Hernández © (@luisghernan) May 7, 2020

The truth is that although Carlos Loret ceased to be the almighty news on Televisa, he has gone on to give information on the Internet with financial support that is obvious for the quality of production worthy of a newscast produced in Chapultepec that will hardly have a youtuber anyone.

Paulina Gaitán, the Mexican actress who is becoming the envy of TV stars“data-reactid =” 47 “>Paulina Gaitán, the Mexican actress who is becoming the envy of TV stars

María Elena Saldaña and Lucila Mariscal: thanks to TikTok they become fashionable again“data-reactid =” 48 “>María Elena Saldaña and Lucila Mariscal: thanks to TikTok they become fashionable again