CDMX.- This Sunday, the columnist for EL UNIVERSAL, Carlos Loret de Mola, disclosed that the son of Manuel Bartlett, “one of the president’s most controversial officials Andrés Manuel López Obrador ”, It has obtained at least seven contracts with the federal government, for a total of 162 million pesos.

The journalist assures that the contract that León Manuel Bartlett Álvarez recently acquired with the IMSS, for the purchase of ventilators for patients with Covid-19, was not the only one, since the son of the director of the CFE, as specified by Loret de Mola, has other contracts with the Army, Navy and ISSSTE.

On April 30, Bartlett Álvarez received, through his company Cyber ​​Robotics, a contract for 94.4 million pesos from the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE), without bidding, to provide “chest ultrasound equipment (table laptops) for chest and lung.”

In addition to this, there are two more contracts with the ISSSTE, both without bidding, for amounts of 275 thousand pesos for the “acquisition of radiological material -photographic and chemical products-” and 65 thousand pesos for the “acquisition of thermometers”, as specified by the columnist in The Washington Post.

With the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), Bartlett’s son had one more contract for 23.4 million pesos, which entered into force on January 1 and “there was no tender involved either.” This was due to the “Contracting of the multi-year comprehensive maintenance service 2020-2023”.

Likewise, León Manuel Bartlett closed another contract with the Marine Secretary for 4.9 million pesos. The direct award procedure was for “Preventive maintenance service in two sessions and all corrective to 01 assisted robotic surgery system for care.”

To make matters worse, he has two more contracts with the IMSS: one for 8.2 million pesos and the other for 31 million. The latter began on April 20 with the purchase of ventilators for the most severe coronavirus patients. The 8.2 million was for “Corrective Preventive Maintenance Service” to a linear accelerator dedicated to robotic radiosurgery at the Oncology Hospital of the Siglo XXI National Medical Center.

Given this, Loret de Mola acknowledges that nothing illegal has yet been proven in Bartlett’s son’s contracts with the federal government; However, he points out that “the economic amounts arouse suspicions, that most have been direct awards and have not gone through any contest.”

