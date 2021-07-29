Lorenzo Vigas explores the theme of fatherhood in his film La caja – El Sol de México

Six years after his debut as a fiction director, Lorenzo Vigas will return to the Venice International Film Festival to present his latest film. The box, starring Hernán Mendoza and Hatzín Navarrete, will compete in the official selection for the Golden Lion, the main award that the Venezuelan director won in 2016 with his debut film From there.

“I am relieved by the selection,” says Vigas in an interview with El Sol de México. “Relieved that winning such an important award with your first film is wonderful, but it also puts a lot of pressure on you. You demand more of yourself, in addition to having the eyes of the whole world on you, then having the invitation to return to the competition is a very great relief ”.

The greatest joy of presenting this work in Venice is doing it from the Mexican trench, a country where he arrived 20 years ago at the invitation of Guillermo Arriaga and where he learned to make films.

“I was trained here as a director, I hadn’t done anything before and I had the dream of becoming a director when I was invited by Arriaga. This is where I became a director. This is a gift that I give to a country that gave me everything, that was very generous and where I learned to make films. That is why it is a great satisfaction to represent Mexico ”.

Like his debut feature, From There, and the short film Los elephantes never forget, La caja takes the archetype of fatherhood as its central theme.

The story follows Hatzín (Navarrete), a teenager who is informed that his father’s remains are in a mass grave, so he must undertake a journey to retrieve them. On the way he meets a man (Hernán Mendoza), who has similarities with his father, which is why an emotional relationship begins with him.

“In this case, I wanted to go much deeper into this child’s need to get the father he never had and fill that void of affection, of advice. And (show) how sometimes our whole life, the edits we take and our actions are determined by that presence or absence that we had when we were children. That was the main theme that I wanted to take with this film ”, says the filmmaker.

The film is a co-production between Mexico and the United States. It also has financing from the State through the Eficine Fiscal Incentive.

The filming took place in Chihuahua, a state that serves as one more character in history. “It seems that he is the most important besides Hatzín”, confesses Vigas. “The atmosphere, the presence of the maquiladoras in the north, of Creel (the Chihuahuan city), the snow, the cold, those vast, desolate and at the same time beautiful landscapes, are what gives the film its character.”

Lorenzo Vigas will compete for the Golden Lion with Michel Franco, who is the producer of La Caja and who as director will present the film Sundown in competition. “That is wonderful. It’s fun to be there, both of us competing with Mexican films, ”he says about the coincidence.

The official Venice selection will include 21 feature films. In addition to the Mexicans, films such as The hand of God, by Paolo Sorrentino; The lost daughter, debut feature by actress Maggie Gyllenhaal; Official competition of the Argentines Gastón Duprat & Mariano Cohn; Spencer by Pablo Larraín and Madres paralelas, directed by Pedro Almodóvar, which will be the opening film.

“Alberto Barbera, the festival director, said that the level of competition this year was much higher than previous years, perhaps because the pandemic made many people not want to premiere last year,” said Lorenzo Vigas.

“That is why I feel more fortunate to be in the national team, because the level and quality is very high. And being there with the Mexican flag is the great joy I have ”.

The Venice International Film Festival will take place in person from September 1 to 11. Bong Joon-ho, South Korean director winner of the Oscar for Parasites, will be the president of the jury where Chloé Zhao, director of Nomadland for which he won the Academy Award will also participate.