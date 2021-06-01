Lorenzo Sonego is out of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021

On 06/01/2021 at 04:45 CEST

The South African Lloyd Harris, number 54 of the ATP, surprised by winning in two hours and twenty one minutes by 7-5, 6-4 and 6-4 to Lorenzo Sonego, Italian tennis player, number 28 in the ATP and seed number 26, in the sixty-fourth finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The Italian tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve once, while Harris managed it 4 times. Likewise, the South African player had a 69% first serve and committed a double fault, managing to win 73% of the service points, while his opponent obtained a 62% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and managed to win 63% of points to serve.

The South African tennis player will face the British player in the 30th final of the championship Cameron norrie, number 45.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) 238 tennis players face. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those directly classified, those who manage to pass the previous qualifying phase and the invited players. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.