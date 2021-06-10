Lorenzo Pellegrini, injured, could leave the ‘Azzurra’

06/10/2021 at 10:56 AM CEST

Bad news for the Italian team and for Mancini. According to ‘Sky Italia’, Lorenzo Pellegrini, has many numbers to leave the concentration of Italy due to a muscle injury. In the absence of more evidence to determine the exact extent of the ailments, Roma midfielder could say goodbye to the dream of playing a European Championship with his team.

For now, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has already asked UEFA for the possibility of replacing Pellegrini. Castrovilli, a Fiorentina midfielder who was already in the preliminary list, is the player in charge of replacing the possible loss of the injured Pellegrini. That of Rome, yes, will continue in the selection that will move to Rome this morning. Castrovilli will join the group as a precaution and pending what UEFA decides, which should allow the replacement.

Pellegrini would thus join the increasingly long list of footballers who have had to say goodbye to the dream of playing the European Championship in recent weeks. A pandemic that has forced all football to concentrate in just a few weeks, the main cause of the plague of injuries.