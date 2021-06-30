Lorenzo Méndez reveals what he requires of his ex Chiquis Rivera to sign the divorce



Lorenzo Méndez demands Chiquis Rivera to finish signing the divorce.

Photo: Backgrid. / Grosby Group

According to Tanya Charry, a reporter for The fat and the skinny, Lorenzo Méndez has not signed the divorce, just as he had let him know before the cameras of several weeks ago. According to the Univision program, the singer is extremely upset and revealed a requirement that he would have placed on Chiquis Rivera to move forward with legal separation from them.

Lorenzo Mendez does not want that Chiquis Rivera placeholder image you can use your name in the future if she decides to put out a book, a reality show or simply tell the story of both in the format you want. Apparently this decision about demands on your ex come after the younger brother of Chiquis, Johnny López said on social networks that Lorenzo spat on his ex’s face for being drugged. But also, in the same publication, he said that the former vocalist of La Banda El Limón would have treated Chiquis very badly and that he made her suffer.

Raúl de Molina, host of El Gordo y La Flaca, assured that Lorenzo Mendez They are very nice people but they have certainly admitted to having problems with alcohol several times. The singer himself has spoken before the cameras of Univision. The presenter says that Lorenzo would have to solve that problem if he wants to have an emotional relationship with someone in his life later.

However, in the program Telemundo “Tell me what you know”, Lorenzo Mendez He said he had no girlfriend: “Just friends but no, nothing serious.” He took advantage of the cameras and sent even happy birthday to Chiquis Rivera. Regarding the signing of the divorce, he said that he has followed the steps fully, but that there are some important clauses that you want to clarify and requireyou want to keep your privacy.

“I think it is very important to respect my privacy and I want to protect myself that way. I want our love that was and will be protected, so I don’t want it to be misinterpreted as a matter of wanting to make money through those things ”. This he said in case Chiquis Rivera placeholder image in the future it occurred to him to publish a book or a show where he would talk about Lorenzo Mendez.

Before saying goodbye, the reporter asked Lorenzo about the alleged reconciliation attempt in February with Chiquis and the singer replied: “Well, she was the one who went to El Paso -You know it- (You know it)” and withdrew.