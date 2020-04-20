Lorenzo Méndez jokes Chiquis Rivera and makes her angry | Instagram

The beautiful marriage made up of Lorenzo Méndez and Chiquis Rivera seems that not everything is pink since recently Lorenzo shared a video where Chiquis got very upset with him because he played a prank on him.

It is normal for a couple to have conflicts in Your marriage it is just a matter of talking about it and negotiating how the problem can be solved.

Not everything that you share on your social networks is just happiness as it happened with Chiquis and Lorenzo by sharing that video.

The couple is going through quarantine together and in addition to giving mutual love there are also some jokes, which was what Méndez did with Rivera which ended bothering her a lot.

And it is that he shared in his account Tik tok A video where Chiquis was near the stove oven apparently was preparing something and was inclined so that its monumental rear could be appreciated enough.

Given this Lorenzo begins to say beautiful and quite daring words so Chiquis is excited and her husband continues until he takes one of the cookies he had taken out of the oven referring to them because he said “how rich they are”.

Given this Chiquis got upset Because he thought he was referring to her and no, he was talking about the cookies, so he retires, savoring his delicious cookie and Rivera yells at him, something that may leave him thinking a bit about his future jokes.

Although perhaps it bothered her a little Chiquis loves her husband which she made very clear recently when she shared a photograph of both of them.

“He is my partner in this quarantine and I am grateful to God that he chose him to be with me at this time. I am already waiting for the moment to be able to get ready again and have a couple’s night with him. I love you Lorenzo,” Chiquis wrote.

