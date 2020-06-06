The singer surprised with a message on Instagram Lorenzo Méndez could not take it anymore and informed what he will do to cope with his wife, Chiquis Rivera “I ask for your support, respect and understanding,” he said in a separate statement.

After he was caught getting drunk, the singer Lorenzo Méndez surprised with a message on Instagram, in addition to informing what he will do to cope with his wife, Chiquis Rivera, who face a marriage crisis.

Through his official Instagram account, Lorenzo Méndez addressed his nearly 850,000 followers to tell them the following:

“I will be absent from social media to focus on myself. And be the best version of me. I love you all ”, the singer posted, in addition to writing in the comments:“ God is good ”, accompanied by a red heart emoticon.

With more than 18 thousand likes so far, among them Mrs. Rosa Rivera, grandmother of his wife, Chiquis Rivera, this time, the followers of Lorenzo Méndez could not express themselves in this publication, as the singer apparently deactivated the comments. , unlike other occasions.

But that was not all, since a statement signed by Lorenzo Méndez was released, which can be seen on the Instagram account of Chica picosa and that says the following:

“Through this communication, I want to share with you that there is a marriage crisis with my still wife (Chiquis Rivera), as any couple we have differences, as well as different opinions, which we trust to have the wisdom to be able to resolve them together, always with the respect we deserve ”.

Lastly, the singer expressed himself in the following way: “To all the public, I thank you for the signs of affection and support… to the media, thanks for being on the lookout, but at the moment it is difficult to talk about it, I ask for your support, respect and understanding that have always given me throughout my career, for now, I will focus on musical projects. All my love, Lorenzo Méndez ”.

Immediately, the followers of this Instagram account gave their opinions in this regard: “I feel that Chiquis Rivera was hit by Ángel del Villar’s marriage”, “Come on then, millet, do well, you’re going for the shady and don’t go burn me for the sun, pochito ”,“ I don’t think there really was love, it was just interest and a show for reality TV ”.

Someone else launched a theory about what Lorenzo Méndez will do from now on: “To a spiritual retreat of a month? They are called rehabilitation on my ranch. ”

“The net that Lorenzo Méndez left everything for her, he looked at the love, the affection that he had for her”, “I think he just married to give him in the morning … to Angel and it went wrong”, “What well, it was about time, they are tired of maintaining it, now to work as God commands “,” So much pancho that they did at the wedding so that now they are on a tightrope “, expressed other users.