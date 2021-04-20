Lorenzo Lazo shouts from the rooftops his love for his girlfriend, Lourdes Peláez

Now, as he rarely does, Lorenzo shared with his Instagram followers a romantic photo next to his girlfriend, and that Lourdes shared on her Instagram Stories. The image simply twinkled with the word “We” and that she commented with a heart-shaped emoji and that he responded with several heart-eyed faces.

Although Lorenzo Lazo made their relationship official last March, the couple began their love story on February 2 of last year. A few months ago, when they had been in their relationship for a year, the businessman published another romantic photo next to his partner, which was accompanied by the phrase: “Let’s go together! A year of sharing life ”.

Lorenzo Lazo and Lourdes Peláez (Instagram / lazomargain)

In addition, Lorenzo sporadically shares in his social networks some affectionate messages that he dedicates to his girlfriend, such as last year, when he published a photograph in which they appear demonstrating their love in times of pandemic, in which they appear kissing but wearing face masks.

A year and a half after the death of Edith González, it was in November 2020 when her widower shared a photo with his new girlfriend for the first time.