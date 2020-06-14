© @Copyright HELLO!

The smile and charm of Edith González they never went out, even in the midst of their battle with cancer. That is why for many, the actress’s departure was a surprise, since she always proved to be a woman with a lot of fortitude and positivity, who gave her best face to her audience and faced adversity with great strength and optimism. A year after his sad departure, his closest circle, led by his widower, Lorenzo Lazo Margain, They have emotionally remembered the actress, who died on June 13, 2019, as a result of the disease against which she fought for several years.

As Lorenzo announced on his social networks a few days ago, this Saturday morning a mass was held in honor of the memory of the beautiful actress, officiated from the Basilica of Guadalupe, which was broadcast live through the site official of the religious precinct, so that the actress’s family, as well as all her fans were able to participate in this moment of prayer. Let us remember that at the moment, the place is closed to the public, because it is currently closed due to the health contingency that the country is going through.

For his part, the actress’s widower paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife for more than nine years, sharing a photograph on his Instagram profile, in which he showed the altar that he has dedicated to him in his home, in the who along with a nice image of the actress, has put some flowers and a candle. On this occasion, Lorenzo has preferred to keep the words to himself.

Some famous friends of the actress have left their messages of encouragement for the economist, as well as for her family, in addition to sending their prayers and messages to Edith to heaven, remembering her as a strong and positive woman, as well as talented.

Without a doubt, the last year has not been easy for the actress’s family, especially for her mother, Mrs. Ofelia Fuentes, who still recent the enormous emptiness of the physical absence of his daughter and has not managed to assimilate the departure of Edith. It has been the actress Lorena Velázquez, a close friend of the family, who has revealed some details about how the artist’s mother is. « She does not believe that Edith has died, she only tells you‘ Ay Lore, Edith does not come to see me anymore, why does she forget me? « , She told the television program De Primera Mano in an interview. « For her, she has not died, » he said forcefully, summarizing the day-to-day life of Doña Ofelia.

