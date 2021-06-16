Lorenzo Lazo is reunited with Constanza, Edith González’s daughter

“Public memories, like today’s, are at the command of everyone,” the now widower of Edith gonzalez.

About the encounter he had with ConstanceHe commented: “We are family, we have been family and we will continue to be family.”

The ceremony to remember the “Wild Heart” actress lasted about 40 minutes and the actress’s daughter did not comment.

“Always in our hearts,” said host Shanik Aspe, who worked with Edith on her latest television project. (Instagram / Lorenzo Lazo)

The same day, Lorenzo Lazo He also honored the memory of his wife on social media, with a photo of the place where his remains rest. In the image there is a wreath of flowers and on the tombstone you can see that the actress rests next to her father, Efrain Gonzalez, who died in 1983.

Constance Creel, who has kept a low profile away from the media, reappeared in networks on Sunday, June 6 with his father on election day. In the photo you posted Santiago Creel On Instagram you see the young woman with her stepmother, Paulina Velasco, and his two half sisters, Miranda Y Paulina.

Constanza, Santiago Creel, Paulina Velasco, and their daughters, Paulina and Miranda Creel Velasco. (Instagram / Santiago Creel)