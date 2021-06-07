Lorenzo Lazo and his girlfriend, ready to go to the altar?

Lorenzo Lazo he is very happy with his relationship with Lourdes Peláez, the woman who smiled back after the unfortunate death of his wife, Edith González. After dealing with that great emptiness in his life, the Mexican economist gave himself another chance at love and things are going wonderfully. Just last February they completed a year of “sharing life.”

The couple was caught at the Mexico City airport, where they spoke in a very open, sincere and respectful way about their relationship. In addition, they told what they think of the possible wedding plans in which their followers have put them since they made their romance public.