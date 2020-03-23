Lorenzo Caprile asks for material to make masks from his hotel during the coronavirus crisis

The hotels have closed for tourists due to the state of alarm in which Spain is, but they are still open for all those who live in them. Lorenzo Caprile, member of the ‘Masters of Sewing’ jury is one of them, who He has sent a message to his Instagram followers saying that he is “divinely” and he said: “I am still in my hotel, they allow me to stay in my hotel room because this is my house, and I am still in my house because it is necessary to stay at home these days. It is not necessary to leave or make any absurd trip or silly errand. “

In a recent interview with El Mundo, the designer talked about his situation at the hotel, commenting that it is fine, although the situation has changed: “We are alone, without room service and we all do it: we clean, we make the food and the bed. Come on, like the rest of the Spaniards who are stuck in their homes. “In addition, he commented on his idea that” if this lasts much longer than the 15 days they said, I will ask the authorities for permission to set up a campaign workshop at the hotel. “

This extension of the state of alarm that has already expanded, has made Caprile get down to work and ask for material through her social networks to help. “Cotton fabric is required, with a high percentage of cotton, a minimum of 70%, of any color, sheet type, and rubbers for the manufacture of masks. “Just in case there are doubts, he leaves everything in writing, as well as a phone number to which they can call or send a WhatsApp to collaborate. With a” Muchísimas thanks. We will get out of this, “he says goodbye.

The help of Margarita, apprentice of the 3rd edition

Margarita is one of the contestants of the current edition of ‘Masters of Sewing’ and He also wanted to take advantage of his talent to lend a hand. “Each one helps as they can. Sanitary gowns for the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville. Thanks to the program I have taken a lot of speed and now to put it into practice. Through his account he shows his progress, as well as the help of his children who are wanting to help while learning this trade.

